PBC condemns attack on IHC, demolition of lawyers’ chambers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Saturday responded to the letter of the Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court Justice Athar Minallah and condemned an attack on the high court and demolition of lawyers chambers, ARY NEWS reported.

CJ IHC Athar Minallah has asked the PBC to take action against the lawyers that vandalised the IHC building on Monday last (February 8).

The PBC in its letter said that the lawyer’s body has summoned a meeting of its executive committee on February 15, where matters related to the demolition of chambers and torture within the limits of IHC would be mulled.

The meeting would also discuss the contents of the IHC CJ Athar Minallah.

On February 08, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah also met with Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad to discuss the violent situation that emerged in IHC following a protest staged by lawyers.

Sources prior to the development told ARY News that the CJP directed to take strict action against outrageous lawyers who stormed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) building and tortured police officials, staff and journalists.

No one would be allowed to take the law into their hands, said the CJP.

It is pertinent to mention here that the lawyers turned violent after the demolition of illegal chambers in the district and sessions court of Islamabad. The outrageous lawyers entered into chamber of IHC chief justice and started vandalising assets.

A large number of protesting lawyers outside the building hurled stones while raising slogans against the district administration and IHC chief justice. The lawyers tortured ARY News reporter and his team members to stop the coverage of the incident.

