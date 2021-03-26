LEAs arrest three suspects involved in Gilgit passenger bus firing

GILGIT: In a prompt action, the law-enforcing authorities have arrested three people allegedly involved in attacking a passenger bus in Niltar Pine area of Gilgit which claimed the lives of six people, ARY NEWS reported on Friday.

According to details, the LEAs foiled the bid to disturb the law and order situation in the federally-administered area and arrested three people who have already confessed to their role in the entire incident.

They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further probe.

The elders in the region have refused to lay blame on anyone in the incident after the Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed took notice of the incident and ordered immediate action against it.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and seven others sustained bullet injuries in a gun attack on a passenger bus in Gilgit on Thursday.

According to the details, the passenger bus was on its way when unidentified armed men opened fire on it near the Niltar Pine area of Gilgit. Resultantly, six passengers were killed on the spot.

After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the hospital.

Police said that the passenger coach was on its way to Niltar Bala when unidentified armed men stopped the vehicle and opened indiscriminate fire on it. Heavy contingents of police and security forces reached the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the suspects.

The motive behind the attack was not ascertained.

