LEAs foil abduction bid in Quetta, recover minor girl  

QUETTA: Law enforcing authorities (LEAs) on Monday foiled an abduction bid in Quetta and recovered a minor girl during a successful raid, ARY NEWS reported.

Divulging details of the action, the assistant commissioner of the city said that the girl was abducted from Jaffarabad area of the Balochistan province and the abductors were trying to shift her to Punjab province.

Acting on a tip-off, we intercepted a vehicle and during a thorough search found a culprit accompanying her in the vehicle, he said.

The girl revealed that the accused has abducted her while covering his face and was trying to forcefully shift her to Quetta.

The authorities have taken custody of the accused and further probe is underway to trace his other accomplices. The girl would be handed over to the family.

On January 05, two abductors were shot dead while a child was safely recovered during police action against the culprits at Eastern by-pass area in Quetta.

According to police, acting on a tip-off, the law enforcing authority (LEAs) carried out a raid against the abductors near the eastern by-pass area of the city and during an exchange of fire, two of the kidnappers were shot dead while one of their accomplices was able to flee from the scene.

The child was abducted two days back from Satellite Town in the city and a ransom of around Rs 10 million was demanded from the family for his safe recovery.

