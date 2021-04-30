View property before leasing it if you dont wanna end up like this teen

A teenager discovered to her dismay why it’s important to view a property before signing the lease after she accidentally found herself living in a retirement village.

Madison Kohout, 19, found the two-bedroom apartment online, ahead of a move from Oklahoma to Arkansas, but it wasn’t until after she arrived that she realized exactly what she had signed up for.

In fact, the teen lived in her new home for a week, confused as to why all her neighbours were over the age of 65, before she stumbled across a sign explaining she was actually in a senior living community.

Madison took to TikTok, where she shared her blunder with her followers, showing a clip of her browsing for apartments on her laptop, before posing in front of a sign, which reads: “Senior Citizens Apartments.”

The clip, which has since been viewed millions of times, prompted the 19-year-old to film another video, detailing how her life in a retirement village was going so far.

“How is life at the old folks home you might ask? Let me show you,” she says, before leading the camera into her apartment.

“Well, whenever I get home it’s usually super quiet, because most of my neighbours are asleep by the time I get home.”

