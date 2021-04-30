WATCH: Giraffe captured sniffing mountain biker amuses over 10m people

JOHANNESBURG: Social media goes berzerk with laughs as a curious giraffe is seen stopping a mountain biker to sniff at him. Timmy Moser was on his mountain biking expedition with his friend at the Lion and Safari Park, a wildlife conservation enclosure located in South Africa, when they came across a herd of seven giraffes.

“Two hours into the ride my girlfriend and I encountered a herd of seven giraffes,” Moser told a media outlet reaching out to them after the viral video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Timmy (@mosertimmy)

“One was in the path and we stopped for nearly an hour watching her,” he said.

At the instruction of the park staff, Moser and his girlfriend decided to try walking around the giraffe but the animal had other plans.

“She decided to come over for a sniff and a gentle investigation,” Moser told the journalist interviewing him.

While sharing the video on his Instagram account, the photographer, as he identifies, captioned that he was in “shock” at the size of the giraffe’s knees and kept trying to back away “but he kept sniffing.”

Footage filmed on Mr Moser’s GoPro Max 360 shows the giraffe approaching him and bending down to sniff him gently.

This video originally posted by an account that eventually raked in more than 10 million views after it was reshared by a popular page for nature, travel and wildlife.

