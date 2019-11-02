Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio met climate activist Greta Thunberg and applauded her for her efforts in securing a bright future for our planet.

The duo were present in Los Angeles where the Swedish girl led hundreds in a protest as part of the latest youth climate strike.

The environmentalist took to Instagram and was all praise for the 16-year-old. “There are few times in human history where voices are amplified at such pivotal moments and in such transformational ways – but @GretaThunberg has become a leader of our time,” he wrote.

“History will judge us for what we do today to help guarantee that future generations can enjoy the same livable planet that we have so clearly taken for granted,” Leonardo DiCaprio said.

He added “I hope that Greta’s message is a wake-up call to world leaders everywhere that the time for inaction is over. It is because of Greta, and young activists everywhere that I am optimistic about what the future holds.”

Caprio shared his experience of meeting Thunberg and vowed to support her mission.

“It was an honor to spend time with Greta. She and I have made a commitment to support one another, in hopes of securing a brighter future for our planet.”

