Less than 10 Labour MPs to back UK PM’s Brexit deal on Saturday: BBC reporter tweet

LONDON: Less than ten Labour Party MPs will back the British government on Saturday when the parliament votes on Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, BBC political correspondent Nick Eardley said in a tweet here citing senior Labour sources.

European Union leaders unanimously backed a Brexit deal with Britain on Thursday, leaving Prime Minister Boris Johnson facing a battle to secure the UK parliament’s backing for the agreement if he is to take Britain out of Europe on Oct. 31.

Earlier in the day, Britain had clinched a last-minute Brexit deal with the European Union, but still faced a challenge in getting it approved by parliament.

“Where there is a will there is a deal – we have one. It’s a fair and balanced agreement for the EU and the UK and it is a testament to our commitment to find solutions,” European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker had said in a tweet a few hours before an EU summit in Brussels.

He had said he would recommend that leaders of the other 27 member states approve the deal. “I believe it is high time to complete the divorce process and move on, as swiftly as possible, to the negotiation on the European Union’s future partnership with the United Kingdom,” Juncker had said in an attached letter.

