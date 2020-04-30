New LG system to come into force in Punjab from May 01

LAHORE: All union councils in Punjab province on Thursday stand dissolved as the new local government system 2019 will come into force in the province from May 01, ARY NEWS reported.

All union council offices in the government buildings would be converted into field offices while those present in the rented buildings will be vacated.

The government employees posted in the union councils would report back to their parent departments.

In November 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the local government system envisaged by the present government for Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will empower from the ground up.

He was addressing a public gathering in Mianwali on Friday after performing groundbreaking of a number of welfare projects, in health, education, water, and communications sectors.

Imran Khan said the local government elections will be held in the next few months.

The Prime Minister said under this system, the finance commissions will be established in the provinces which will distribute the finances to the district and village level.

Imran Khan said non-party local bodies’ elections will be held in the villages which will empower the locals to monitor the health and education facilities.

Direct elections will be held in the cities where Nazims will be elected and made responsible for addressing the problems of the people.

