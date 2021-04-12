LHC hears petition against audit of companies involved in petrol shortage

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has heard the petition challenging audit of the companies involved in creating a shortage of petroleum products by the Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), ARY News reported on Monday.

The LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan conducted the hearing of the petition filed by one of the companies manufacturing petroleum products.

CJ LHC remarked that the courts are not working to protect mafias in the country nor the laws. He maintained that an audit was being conducted against the firm but not the action. Justice Khan questioned the company’s lawyer what will happen if the audit doesn’t spot any irregularity.

The counsel said that the action lacks jurisdiction to run an audit and it shuts down the business as the petitioner is an ordinary businessperson.

Justice Khan remarked that the petitioner’s stance will be taken during the legal proceedings of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). CJ LHC questioned whether the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has no powers to conduct an audit or not.

The lawyer replied that OGRA could take action after issuing a show-cause notice.

Later, the lawyer sought more time to continue arguments in the case. The court accepted the plea and adjourned the hearing.

