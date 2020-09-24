LAHORE: A bench of the Lahore High Court on Thursday imposed ban over use of polythene bags at Motorways, ARY News reported.

A single bench of the high court comprising of Justice Shahid Karim issued orders over a petition filed by Abuzar Salman Niazi.

The high court bench in its orders said that polythene bags should not be seen in use at motorways. The court prohibited use of plastic bags at restaurants, food shops and tuc shops at and around motorways.

The bench instructed strict enforcement of the court order and summoned compliance report of the order in next week.

It is to be noted that the Lahore High Court in past week had banned use of polythene bags in the province.

Justice Shahid Kareem heard the petition, seeking a ban on plastic bags, terming it hazardous for the environment and human health.

“Polythene bags are creating environmental pollution”, the applicant stated in his plea. The LHC after hearing of the case, imposed complete ban on the use of plastic bags across the province.

Earlier on Feb 21, the high court issued directives for a complete ban on plastic bags at the departmental stores and ordered the provincial authorities to submit a detailed report in this regard.

During a hearing at the LHC, Justice Shahid Karim said that the world has already abandoned the use of such bags and companies in the United States and other countries have moved towards eco-friendly green bags.

“The plastic bags are becoming toxic especially for our marine life,” he said.

