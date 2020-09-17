LHC imposes ban on use of polythene bags across Punjab

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday banned use of polythene bags in the province, ARY News reported.

LHC Judge, Justice Shahid Kareem heard the petition, seeking a ban on polythene bags, terming it hazardous for the environment and human health.

“Polythene bags are creating environmental pollution”, the applicant stated in his plea. The LHC after hearing of the case, slapped a complete ban on the use of polythene bags across the province.

Concerned authorities were strictly directed to ensure the implementation on the order.

Earlier on Feb 21, the Lahore High Court (LHC) issued directives for a complete ban on polythene bags at the departmental stores and ordered the provincial authorities to submit a detailed report in this regard.

Read more: ‘Clean & Green Pakistan’: 2.5mln polythene bags confiscated in Islamabad

During a hearing at the LHC, Justice Shahid Karim said that the world has already abandoned the use of such bags and companies in the United States (US) and other countries have moved towards eco-friendly green bags.

“The plastic bags are becoming toxic especially for our marine life,” he said.

He asked as to why the departmental stores are showing reluctance in abandoning the plastic bags and remarked that it is the step they should have taken on their own.

We have imposed a ban on using plastic bags at departmental stores because of big shoppers made up of more chemicals being used there, the judge remarked.

Comments

comments