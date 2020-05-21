‘Do you ask me for licence to kill children?’ LHC CJ rejects plea to open parks on Eid

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday turned down a plea for permission to open parks and other recreational spots across the province on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, reported ARY News.

An LHC bench headed by Chief Justice Qasim Khan was hearing the constitutional petition seeking directives for the provincial authorities to allow parks and recreational spots to open during the Eid holidays.

“Do you ask me for a licence to kill children,” the top high court judge asked the litigant.

He said the Supreme Court is already hearing the suo motu case regarding the coronavirus pandemic. “The coronavirus situation has already become serious,” the judge remarked, questioning how can the court give permission for opening parks.

Parks and recreational spots across the country were shut in the month of March as part of preventive measures to stem the spread of the highly contagious infection.

