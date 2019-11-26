LHC declares Musharraf’s plea on Special Court verdict maintainable

LAHORE: A bench of Lahore High Court on Tuesday declared a petition of former president Pervez Musharraf as maintainable while setting aside objections, ARY News reported.

The bench comprised of Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the petition of Musharraf seeking suspension of the special court’s decision of reserving the verdict in the high treason case against him.

The bench summoned the Attorney General to assist the court in the case.

The court also summoned a summary from Federal Ministry of Law and Justice about formation of the special court.

“There were reports about filing of a similar petition in Islamabad High Court,” Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi asked from Musharraf’s counsel Khawaja Tariq Rahim.

The interior ministry has filed a petition in IHC, the counsel replied.

It is to be mentioned here that the Ministry of Interior had also filed a petition in Islamabad High Court on Monday seeking suspension of the special court’s decision to reserve its verdict of high treason case against Pervez Musharraf.

“The Supreme Court had issued instructions to the special court, unfortunately the dynamics of every thing changes in this country,” the judge observed.

On a question of the bench counsel informed that the former president went abroad with the permission of the trial court.

Pervez Musharraf in his petition said that the special court has reserved the judgment of the case on November 19 without hearing his stance.

The former president has made the federal government, Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Registrar Special Court parties in his petition.

“I am ailing and staying in foreign country for medical treatment,” he said.

“I could not be able to present my stance in the special court due to my illness,” he further said.

The former president pleaded to the court for suspension of the special court’s order of reserving the judgment of the case.

