LHC expresses grave concern over level of environmental pollution in Lahore

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday expressed grave concern over increasing levels of environmental pollution in Lahore, ARY News reported.

A bench comprises of Justice Shahid Karim urged for working on war footings to overcome the increasing level of pollution in the city, which has reached to a dangerous level.

The bench issued its decision over a petition regarding increasing level of pollution in Lahore.

The Court (LHC) in its decision expressed apprehension that the pollution will further worsen in the coming days.

The bench said that it was earlier informed to the court that the decision has been taken for closure of brick kilns from November 1st.

The bench observed that an international agency has declared Lahore the most polluted city.

The court’s decision further said that the Director General Environment had informed that burning remnants of crops is one of the key causes of the smog. The official also held the factories responsible for pollution, the decision said.

D.G. environment also conceded that the steps taken to address the problem of pollution were insufficient to overcome it, the court decision said.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declared that it is the responsibility of the agriculture department to ensure enforcement of the decision to ban the act of burning remnants of crops.

The bench also ordered the water commission to submit its report to the court on December 27.

