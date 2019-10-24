CM Buzdar directs to take necessary steps to combat smog

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed concerned departments to take necessary steps to control smog across the province.

Presiding over a meeting regarding measures to control smog in Lahore today, he said the agriculture department should strictly implement the ban on burning crops` residue.

Chief Minister said smoke emissions from brick kilns also polluted the environment and also directed to take measures in this regard.

He directed to expedite the measures to convert the brick kilns on zig-zag technology.

Earlier on Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar passed orders to take strict action against the law violators.

“No one would be allowed to disrupt daily life of the general public”, he said while presiding over an important meeting of the provincial cabinet.

He referred to the planned anti-government agitation called as ‘Azadi March’ by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) at the end of this month, seeking to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

The cabinet had subjected that the matter of amendments to Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017 to the conditional permission from the department of law.

It also approved amendment to Police Rules regarding the recruitment of Inspector Legal (Specialist Cadre) BS-16 in the Punjab Police.

