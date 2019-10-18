LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday said it is time to maintain national unity instead of creating conflicts.

In a statement today, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put the country on path of progress and there is no room for politics of chaos in the prevailing circumstances.

“Some elements do not want to see Pakistan’s prosperity”, Usman Buzdar said.

Buzdar said the country needs stability, instead of negative politics. He said people have given mandate to the PTI to lead the country for five years.

The provincial chief executive said PTI has always gave importance to the national cause over its personal interests.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday announced that PML-N will support the Azadi March of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F).

Addressing the media after meeting with Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman in Islamabad, today, Shehbaz Sharif said that he has received instructions through a letter from PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and the party will raise voice for people of Kashmir in the Azadi March.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan named a party committee headed by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak to hold talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on his ‘Azadi March’.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on October 27 and the marchers will reach capital city Islamabad on October 31.

