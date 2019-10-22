Usman Buzdar orders strict action against law violators

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Tuesday said strict orders have been passed for action against the law violators, ARY News reported.

“No one would be allowed to disrupt daily life of the general public”, he said while presiding over an important meeting of the provincial cabinet.

He referred to the planned anti-government agitation called as ‘Azadi March’ by the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) at the end of this month, seeking to topple Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Reemphasising on maintenance of the law and order, Usman Buzdar said that the law would “make its own way against lawbreakers.

The cabinet has subjected that the matter of amendments to Punjab Police (Ministerial Posts) Rules 2017 to the conditional permission from the department of law.

It also approved amendment to Police Rules regarding the recruitment of Inspector Legal (Specialist Cadre) BS-16 in the Punjab Police.

The Punjab Cabinet further approved method of appointment of the vice chancellor of the University of Agriculture, Multan, composition of the search committee and guidelines.

Read more: Usman Buzdar stresses national unity

Last week, Usman Buzdar had said it is time to maintain national unity instead of creating conflicts.

In a statement, he had said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has put the country on path of progress and there is no room for politics of chaos in the prevailing circumstances.

“Some elements do not want to see Pakistan’s prosperity”, Usman Buzdar had said.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced that his party will begin its anti-government movement on October 27 and the marchers will reach capital city Islamabad on October 31.

Comments

comments