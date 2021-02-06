LHC fixes hearing of Rana Sanaullah bail petition in assets case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the hearing of bail petition submitted by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The registrar office of the Lahore High Court (LHC) fixed the bail petition of Sanaullah for the hearing. A two-member bench of LHC will hear the petition on February 9.

Earlier on January 28, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had moved to the Lahore High Court (LHC) to take up Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition in assets beyond income case.

Read: Court defers indictment of Rana Sanaullah in drug recovery case

In its plea to LHC, the anti-corruption watchdog had stated that Sanaullah is currently on interim bail in the case. The accused had been granted interim bail in March last year in the assets case.

It further stated that the hearing was not fixed due to non-availability of a bench. The bureau had pleaded the LHC for early hearing of Sanaullah’s bail plea and give a verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had launched assets beyond income and money laundering probe against Rana Sanaullah. After getting a notice from NAB, the PML-N leader got interim bail from LHC.

