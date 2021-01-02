Court defers indictment of Rana Sanaullah in drug recovery case

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court in Lahore has deferred the indictment of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in drugs recovery case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The anti-narcotics court conducted the hearing of drug recovery case against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

Sanaullah has arrived in the court after a delay to which his lawyer said earlier that motorway was closed due to dense fog and his client will appear in the hearing in a while. The court asked the prosecutor to continue giving arguments in the case.

The prosecutor told the court that copies of the statements against Sanaullah could not be provided, however, the testimonies had been recorded in accordance with the law.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer said that the case related to Rana Sanaullah was unlike other routine cases. He said that it was his client’s legal right to obtain copies of the statements against him regarding the allegations of supplying drugs internationally by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

The court reserved its decision on the Sanaullah’s plea for getting the copies of the testimonies in case which would be announced in the next hearing.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of drug recovery case till January 11.

Rana Sanaullah had been arrested last year in July by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area. The ANF claimed that 15 kilograms of drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car. He was released on bail on Dec 26.

His name was also put on the Exit Control List (ECL) in drug recovery case.

