Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Rana Sanaullah’s asset details submitted in LHC

Rana Sanaullah Assets details LHC

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday submitted asset details of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s leader Rana Sanaullah in Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the report, three different complaints were received against Rana Sanaullah by the NAB and an inquiry against him was initiated on December 3, last year.

The report states that former Punjab minister and his family members own 24 properties including plazas, companies, farmhouses and agricultural land. He also has a private limited company RS under his ownership.

The properties are located in Lahore and Faisalabad. The PML-N stalwart owns assets of billions of rupees but he did not disclose them. The inquiry found that assets owned by Rana Sanaullah are not matching with this income.

Read more: NAB summons Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond income case

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had upgraded inquiry related to assets beyond income against the PML-N leader and former Punjab law minister.

The watchdog had unearthed properties worth more than Rs400 million owned by the PML-N leader.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

IHC dismisses plea seeking court order for compliance of NCOC decisions

Pakistan

Punjab DCs directed to inspect sugar mills to check ‘off the book’…

Pakistan

Karachi: Smart lockdown imposed in more Central district localities

Pakistan

LHC summons Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on December 15


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close