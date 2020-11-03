NAB summons Rana Sanaullah in assets beyond income case

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Rana Sanaullah has been summoned by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) investigators in assets beyond income case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The anti-corruption watchdog issued a call-up notice to Sanaullah and directed him to appear before the joint investigation team on November 10 at 2:00 pm, sources told ARY News.

Sanaullah has been directed to bring all relevant records during his appearance.

Read: Court adjourns hearing of drug recovery case against Rana Sanaullah

The politician had appeared before NAB investigation team earlier on September 10, however, Sanaullah provided incomplete records.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had upgraded inquiry related to assets beyond income against the PML-N leader and former Punjab law minister. The watchdog had unearthed properties worth more than Rs400 million owned by Rana Sanaullah.

