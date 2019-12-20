Capt Safdar issued notice on bail cancellation plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued a notice to retired Capt Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, to file his comments on a petition seeking cancellation of his bail in a hate speech case.

Justice Farooq Haider directed the respondent to file his response until the next hearing scheduled for Jan 13.

The Punjab government instituted a petition challenging a lower court’s decision of granting bail to Safdar.

A state counsel contended before the court that the PML-N leader issued statements against state institutions, which were not only objectionable but fall within ambit of treason and thus, he is not entitled to bail. The sessions court failed to take into account the prosecution’s opinion and erred in granting bail to the accused, he added.

He pleaded with the court to cancel the bail granted to Safdar and order his arrest.

Earlier, on Oct 30, a local court had approved the bail plea of retired captain Muhammad Safdar in the hate speech case. He was ordered to submit surety bonds worth Rs0.2 million.

Capt Safdar was arrested by the police on the night of Oct 21 from the motorway on the charge of issuing provocative remarks inciting the public against the state.

Comments

comments