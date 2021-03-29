LHC issues notice to NAB on Khawaja Asif’s bail plea

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) issued on Monday a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit comments on a petition moved by PML-N MNA Khawaja Asif seeking post-arrest bail.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sarfraz Dogar, took up the bail petition.

After a preliminary hearing, the bench put the corruption watchdog on notice to file its response to the bail petition of the former foreign minister by next hearing. The court put off the hearing until April 14.

Asif through his counsel Barrister Haider Rasul Mirza filed the petition which stated that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested him from Islamabad last year on December 29.

He contended that the corruption watchdog apprehended him despite the fact that he had provided it all the relevant records regarding his assets. Besides, the same record is also available with th Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

Khawaja Asif pleaded with the bench to order his release on bail.

