LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has approved the interim bail of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz till April 12 and sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The high court’s judge Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard the bail petition of Maryam Nawaz today. During the hearing, the judge expressed outrage over the disturbance in the courtroom being created by PML-N workers and lawyers.

The judge remarked that he will not allow such activities as it is a courtroom but not the venue of a political show. Maryam Nawaz’s counsel Azam Nazir Tarar tendered an apology over the disturbance in the courtroom.

The LHC judge directed NAB to submit its response and approved the interim bail of Maryam Nawaz till April 12.

Earlier in the day, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz moved on Wednesday a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking interim bail to prevent her possible arrest in a graft case.

A two-member bench, headed by Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, will take up the petition later today.

Maryam states in her petition that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned her in two cases on March 26 (Friday). “The bureau being under the influence of the government wants to arrest me,” she claimed.

She said she wants to join the bureau’s investigation against her but feared that she would be arrested. The PML-N leader, therefore, pleaded with the high court to grant her interim pre-arrest bail.

The NAB has summoned Maryam for questioning in connection with its ongoing investigations into Raiwind land allotment and the Chaudhry Sugar Mills cases.

According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.

In 2015, then Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema and the Lahore deputy commissioner altered the master plan, declaring hundreds of kanals of land green-land area, the NAB said.

