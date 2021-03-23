PML-N finalises strategy ahead of Maryam’s appearance before NAB

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has finalised its strategy ahead of Maryam Nawaz’s appearance before the investigators of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on March 26, citing sources, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The political party will establish camps to welcome the vice president at Adda Plot Raiwind Road and Thokar Niaz Baig, said sources, adding that the central leaders including Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and others will lead the PML-N workers outside the NAB office.

Maryam Nawaz will be accompanied by Hamza Shehbaz, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders and political activities while departing for the NAB office, sources said.

Sources told ARY News that PML-N workers will hold a sit-in outside the NAB Lahore office if Maryam Nawaz is arrested there, however, the leadership directed activists to remain peaceful.

In the case of Maryam’s detainment, the political party will summon workers across the country to join the sit-in outside the NAB office, sources added.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab government had accepted the request of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for making special security arrangements during the appearance of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz on March 26.

Punjab’s cabinet committee on law and order approved declaring the NAB office ‘red zone’ besides ordering the deployment of Rangers and police personnel outside the NAB Lahore office on March 25 and 26, sources told ARY News.

The decision was taken following the NAB’s request for Rangers’ deployment outside its Lahore office where PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz is expected to appear before the investigators.

