ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has once again summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for questioning in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Well-placed sources told ARY News that the daughter of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been asked to turn up at the NAB Lahore office on March 26. They said she will be quizzed in light of the new evidence the bureau has received.

The sources said the PML-N leader faces charges of alleged involvement in money laundering.

The national graft buster had summoned Maryam last year in August but cancelled her hearing after clash erupted between PML-N supporters and the police personnel outside the bureau’s Lahore office ahead of her arrival there.

It is noteworthy that the NAB has also moved a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking cancellation of her bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case for not cooperating with the NAB in its investigation against her.

A two-member bench of the LHC comprising Justice Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Asjad Giral heard the plea and issued a notice to Maryam to file her response to the bail cancellation plea by next hearing.

