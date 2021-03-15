LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz blasted on Monday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for moving the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek cancellation of her bail in a graft case.

Speaking to the media, she said the government is now using the judiciary for arm-twisting of opponents.

Also Read: LHC hears plea seeking cancellation of Maryam’s bail today

“The NAB has now turned into an institution of political victimisation,” the PML-N vice president alleged, adding whenever the corruption watchdog will summon her she will turn up before it to expose it.

Talking about the grounds the bureau has based its plea on, she asked: “If a politician will not do politics than what else will he/she do? If you think you will intimidate me by threatening me of getting my bail revoked and sending me behind bars, it won’t work.”

Also Read: Fed govt mulls legal action against Maryam Nawaz over PML-N ticket remarks

About the Senate election faisco, she said: “the scandal of the installation of cameras in the Senate hall is bigger than [rejection of votes cast in favour of Yousuf Raza Gillani in the Senate chairman election].”

She said they will take the matter to a court. “InshAllah, Yousuf Raza Gillani will win.”

Comments

comments