ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday chaired a meeting of the government’s spokespersons to mull over a strategy for the election of Senate chairman and deputy chairman besides also discussing legal options against Maryam Nawaz over PML-N ticket remarks, ARY NEWS reported.

According to detail, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of spokespersons and discussed the situation in the aftermath of the Senate elections and vote of confidence and strategy for Senate chairman and deputy chairman’s elections.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The meeting also mulled over legal options that could be used against Maryam Nawaz over her remarks that the PTI lawmakers voted in favour of Yousuf Raza Gilani after they were promised PML-N tickets in the next elections.

The remarks of the PML-N leader against law-enforcing authorities were also evaluated for possible action.

Speaking during the meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that a tradition has been set that money is invested to come into power and after getting hold of it, the masses were then deprived of their hard-earned money with both hands.

Read More: Will leave no stone unturned to give relief to the poor: PM Imran

While referring to the PML-N supremo, Imran Khan said that those who are involved in corrupt practices try to act like Nelson Mandela.

He asked as to how much it would have been taken if traceable ballot papers are published for the Senate polls in order to ensure a transparent process.

The spokespersons also seconded the prime minister and said that celebrations were made after winning a stolen election. “If PTI had lost the confidence of the house then how could its female lawmaker had won and vote of confidence sailed through the National Assembly,” they asked.

Comments

comments