NAB dismisses Maryam Nawaz’s allegations

LAHORE: While responding to allegations leveled by Maryam Nawaz, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has dismissed the recent statement of PML-N leader by terming it an attempt to halt ongoing investigation against the Sharif family in Chaudhry Sugar Mills and money laundering cases.

Taking notice of the baseless allegations of Maryam Nawaz raised against the NAB after it moved LHC seeking cancellation of her bail, the bureau in its declaration has said that Maryam tried to create differences among the institutions.

“Anti statements regarding NAB and judiciary had been given in the past and attack over NAB Lahore office last year is evidence of it.”

Stones were pelted at the NAB Lahore office through an organized plan. Terming the statemnets of Maryam Nawaz as a pure lie, the NAB in its press statement has stated that the PML-N leader tried to give the impression that NAB cases are politically motivated.

“NAB is an independent institution and striving to eliminate corruption from the country without any discrimination.”

Mega corruption cases will be brought to a logical end.

On Monday, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz blasted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for moving the Lahore High Court (LHC) to seek cancellation of her bail in a graft case.

