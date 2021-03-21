Maryam Nawaz to lead PML-N rally to NAB office on March 26: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz will lead a rally of the party activists to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) office on March 26, ARY NEWS reported quoting sources.

According to sources within PML-N, the party has directed the lawmakers, and activists to prepare for the rally. “A meeting to devise a strategy for the appearance of Maryam Nawaz before the accountability watchdog has been summoned on Monday,” they said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the NAB has summoned PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for questioning in an alleged illegal land transfer case.

She is required to turn up at the bureau’s Lahore office on March 26. According to the corruption watchdog, the Sharif family members allegedly illegally acquired 3,500 kanals of land in Raiwind in collusion with the district administration and revenue officials in 2013.

In 2015, then Lahore Development Authority (LDA) director general Ahad Cheema and the Lahore deputy commissioner altered the master plan, declaring hundreds of kanals of land green-land area, the NAB said.

Maryam has been asked to bring relevant land record along with her. On Wednesday, the national graft buster summoned the PML-N vice president in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Well-placed sources said she will be quizzed in light of the new evidence the bureau has received regarding the money laundering accusations against Maryam Nawaz.

The corruption watchdog had summoned Maryam last year in August but cancelled her hearing after clash erupted between PML-N supporters and the police personnel outside the bureau’s Lahore office ahead of her arrival there.

