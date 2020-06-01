LHC issues notices on petition seeking reopening of theaters

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the Punjab government on a petition seeking reopening of theaters closed as part of preventive measures to contain spread of the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

The LHC bench directed the provincial government to submit its response to the petition by June 9.

The petitioner stated before the court that the provincial government has shut theaters in the province owing to the coronavirus fears and pleaded with the bench to direct the government to allow theaters to open under standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The hearing was adjourned till June 9.

A meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) to be presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held today to decide the future strategy. It will decide whether or not to further ease lockdown restrictions.

The government had shuttered the businesses when the coronavirus struck the country, suspending production and trading activities and closing schools, parks, and other public places by imposing lockdown from the third week of March to stem the coronavirus.

The government, however, started easing lockdown restrictions from May 9, opening up various sectors under the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and safety measures to avoid the spread of the virus.

