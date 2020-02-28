LHC orders to seal departmental stores, bakeries for using plastic bags

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed to seal top departmental stores and bakeries in Punjab province over violating the court orders to abandon the use of plastic bags while it also barred the water companies from using plastic bottles, ARY NEWS reported.

The court said that a seven day time to implement the orders could be given to bakeries and stores if they submit an affidavit of implementing the orders within the stipulated time.

Heading the proceedings, Justice Shahid Karim said that if the businessmen are least concerned on the matter than they have no right to carry out their activities.

I am also issuing notices to the water companies using plastic bottles, he said and added that the world has already shunned the use of plastic bottles and have now adopted glass bottles for the purpose.

The judge further said that in the next phase the court would ban the use of plastic material in the restaurants and bakeries. “The consumers raise a hue and cry over banning the plastic material but what they do not know is that the court is committed to eliminating these environment-hazardous products,” he said.

The judge said that the masses have to change themselves to improve the things and adjourned the case proceedings for March 06.

During a proceeding in the case on February 21, the court issued directives for a complete ban on polythene bags at the departmental stores and ordered the provincial authorities to submit a detailed report in this regard.

