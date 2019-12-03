LHC to hear Pervez Musharraf’s plea against special court verdict

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) will hear former president Pervez Musharraf’s plea seeking suspension of the special court’s decision of reserving the verdict in the high treason case against him on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

The bench comprised of Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi will hear the case.

On the last hearing, the LHC had directed the federal government to submit a complete record in the court in the case.

The former president had made the federal government, Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Registrar Special Court parties in his petition.

The court had told Musharraf’s lawyer that your client has already been given relief by the Islamabad High Court (IHC). The counsel replied that it was a different petition filed by the Ministry of Interior.

The Lahore High Court had declared petition of former president Pervez Musharraf as maintainable on Tuesday while setting aside objections.

Pervez Musharraf in his petition said that the special court has reserved the judgment of the case on November 19 without hearing his stance.

It is to be mentioned here that a three-judge IHC bench, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah set aside the November 19 order of the special court and instructed it to hear all sides before deciding the case.

