LHC requested to throw out petition challenging IG Punjab’s removal

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday questioned the maintainability of a petition challenging the transfer of former Inspector General of Punjab Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastagir.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan directed the petitioner’s counsel as well as government lawyers to forward their arguments as to the writ petition’s maintainability on next hearing on September 14.

Read More: Inam Ghani appointed new IG Punjab

PML-N MPA Malik Ahmed Khan moved the petition in the high court challenging the federal government’s Sept 8 decision of removing Shoaib Dastagir from the post of the province’s top cop and appointing Inam Ghani in his place.

The lawyers representing the federal and provincial governments raised objections on the petition saying such matters cannot be brought to higher courts. Besides, they argued that the MPA is not the aggrieved person so he has no locus standi to institute to the litigation and demanded that the petition be dismissed.

Read More: Reason behind removal of IG Punjab surfaces: sources

The chief justice observed that such matters can’t be brought to higher courts under the constitution’s Article 212.

Earlier, the petitioner stated in his petition that the Shoaib Dastagir (IGP Punjab) was replaced due to political purposes in violation of the Punjab Police Ordinance 2002, which stipulates that the IG should be appointed for at least three years and not be transferred before completion of the tenure.

The petitioner pleaded with the bench to strike down the transfer of ex-IG Dastagir.

Comments

comments