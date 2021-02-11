Senate poll: LHC petition wants measures to check horse-trading

LAHORE: A petition seeking measures to check horse-trading during the upcoming Senate elections was filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday.

Advocate Azhar Siddique moved the writ petition citing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondent.

He states in his petition that a video clip showing a member of the KP Assembly receiving cash for switching locality ahead of the 2018 Senate poll surfaced of late. He expressed the apprehension that money will likely be used in the upcoming elections too.

The petitioner said he wrote a letter to the Election Commission calling for steps to check the practice but to no avail. He pleaded with the high court to issue directives for the commission to take measures for holding the elections in a transparent manner.

Earlier today, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a schedule for the Senate elections According to the schedule, polling to elect legislators for the upper house of Parliament will be held on March 3.

