LHC questions legality of e-challans

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday questioned the legality of e-challan system introduced by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority.

Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza of the LHC asked a state counsel under what law e-challans are being issued, to which the latter replied that there exists no law regarding electronic challans.

The counsel said the authority is collecting fines through e-challan as per the LHC order.

“How e-challans are being issued in absence of a law?,” questioned the judge, noting that e-challan payments are being made without any law.

The bench directed the counsel to place on record the LHC order following which e-challan system was introduced.

The court was hearing a petition questioning the legality of electronic challaning.

