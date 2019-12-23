Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


LHC to announce verdict on Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition tomorrow

Rana Sanaullah bail petition

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved its verdict on the bail petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in drug possession case, ARY News reported.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the LHC reserved its verdict and will announce it tomorrow (Tuesday).

An anti-narcotics court on December 11 extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah till January 4, 2020, in the heroin smuggling case.

The court after extending judicial remand of the PML-N stalwart till December 21, adjourned the hearing.

On December 14, the defence lawyers as a protest against the inappropriate behavior of police personnel had boycotted the anti-narcotics court proceedings.

PML-N stalwart Rana Sanaullah was arrested on the evening of July 1 by the ANF Lahore team from the Islamabad-Lahore motorway near the Sukheki area.

Read more: ANF team grills Rana Sanaullah in Lahore jail

He was traveling from Faisalabad to Lahore. According to ANF spokesperson, drugs were recovered from the PML-N leader’s car.

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had submitted charge-sheet against the PML-N stalwart in July this year in the case.

Rana Sanaullah and six other suspects have been named in the 200-page long challan.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Woman goes into cardiac arrest aboard a PIA flight

Pakistan

Bilawal Bhutto refuses to appear before NAB tomorrow

Pakistan

Ahsan Iqbal arrested in Narowal Sports City corruption case

Pakistan

PPL announces two oil and gas discoveries in Sindh and Balochistan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close