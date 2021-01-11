LHC moved against sale of cigarettes near educational institutions

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday issued notices to the authorities concerned to submit their response to a petition against smoking and sale of cigarettes near educational institutions.

A single bench of the LHC comprising Justice Shahid Jamil Khan heard the petition filed by Advocate Azhar Siddique.

The petitioner stated before the court that there are shops in close proximity to educational institutes, where cigarettes are readily available, due to which the culture of smoking is fast spreading among youth.

He said he repeatedly made requests to the relevant authorities to take action in this regard but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

The petitioner requested the court to issue directives for the government to impose a blanket ban on sale of cigarettes near educational institutions. The hearing was adjourned until February 4.

