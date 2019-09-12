Action being taken against illegal hike in schools’ fees, secretary tell LHC

LAHORE: The secretary schools’ education told the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday that the government is taking action against the illegal hike in fees of different educational institutions, ARY News reported.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) held hearing of a case pertains to the illegal hike in fees of schools where the secretary schools’ education appeared.

The official told the court that the provincial authorities are taking action against the illegal fees’ hike and a session has been summoned over the issue which would be attended by concerned officers.

“The session will be held on September 14, whereas, the petitioner will not be restricted to join the classroom,” he added.

The LHC judge questioned the secretary for reason behind his absence from the previous hearings.

The secretary replied that he was not informed regarding the court orders in an appropriate way.

The court directed to take action against the responsible people who did not deliver the court orders to him.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till September 16.

Earlier on January 17, the Supreme Court had issued a detailed judgement pertaining to the 20 per cent reduction in private schools fee case.

In the detailed judgement, the court clarified that its order dated 13-12-2018 applies to all schools which charge fees in excess of five thousand rupees per month throughout the country without any exception.

The order adds that all awards, scholarships and other incentives are already given to students shall remain intact and not be reduced nor withdrawn.

The court ordered that the schools shall not take any steps for reducing the salaries or number of teachers who were employed with schools at the time when the interim order was passed.

