LHC seeks copy of FIR lodged against Nawaz, others

Nawaz Sharif FIR Lodged

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought a verified copy of the first information report (FIR) lodged against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and others, reported ARY News.

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Advocate Saeed Zafar who challenged the registration of the sedition case against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo and other PML-N leaders.

Read More: ‘PM Imran expressed displeasure over FIR against Nawaz’: Fawad Chaudhry

After an initial hearing, the court called for a verified copy of the FIR to be submitted to it before proceeding with the petition.

Last month, the case was registered at the PS Shahdara on the complaint of a citizen, Badar Rasheed. Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former federal ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Pervez Rasheed, Khawaja Saad Rafique and Rana Sanaullah were also named beside the PML-N supreme leader.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif, other PML-N leaders booked on treason charges

 

