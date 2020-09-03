LHC seeks govt reply on petition against rising flour, sugar prices

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the federal and the provincial governments to furnish their comments on a petition against rising prices of wheat flour and sugar in Punjab.

Justice Sajid Mahmood Sethi of the high court (LHC) directed the governments to submit comments by September 18.

Advocate Azhar Siddiq stated in his petition that rising prices of wheat flour and sugar have added to the sufferings of common men who have been deprived of basic necessities of life.

The petitioner requested the court to direct the official respondents to submit details of measures the federal and provincial authorities have taken so far to control prices of the essential commodities. He further pleaded that they be direct to bring down prices of food items.

Last month, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar had said the provincial government’s effective and timely measures stabilised prices of wheat and flour in the province.

He said Punjab is the only province where a wheat flour bag weighing 20 kilogrammes is being sold at official rates. He vowed to keep on taking such steps in future to ensure stability in prices of essential commodities.

