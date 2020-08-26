PM Khan orders hiking wheat support prices to benefit farmers

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to provide the maximum benefit of crops to the farmers by increasing support prices for wheat producers, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a meeting today the Price Control Committee, presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided to extend the maximum benefit of crops to the farmers by hiking support prices for wheat producers for the coming year.

The meeting also mulled over recommendations and steps to control the inflation in prices of essential items across the nation. It also briefed PM on the provincial status of the efforts made to ensure the same.

The meeting laid out the assessment report prepared by Tiger Force on sugar prices charged across the country. The PM took notice on the discrepancies and directed the committee to ensure official price lists are hanging on the utility, grocery stores across the country.

According to the reports, the cost of wheat production jumped to Rs1,349 per 40kg in Punjab and Rs1,315 per 40kg in Sindh.

Whereas the amount they were previously paid against this was a mere Rs1300 which discouraged them to grow wheat and contribute to fulfilling the country’s requirement.

However, the Economic Coordination Committee in March set the support prices to Rs1400 per 40kg.

The new support prices have yet to be revealed.

