Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


PM Imran vows to make subsidy system more effective, targeted   

PM Imran Khan economic team remittance overseas Pakistanis national economy

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government was taking all-out measures to make subsidy system more transparent, effective and targeted, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting, PM Imran directed to ensure effective utilisation of subsidies to give maximum relief to lower-income segments of the society. He maintained that fulfilling the requirements of poverty-stricken people was the government’s top priority.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation Dr Sania Nishtar, National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) chairman and finance secretary and other officials were present in the meeting.

Read More: PM Imran directs overhaul of subsidy system

Earlier on July 20, stressing the need for reforms in ‘subsidy system’, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed to ensure that the benefit of subsidies reached only the poor and needy people.

Presiding over a meeting of an economic think-tank, PM Imran had ordered to review the entire subsidy system, adding, “The government subsidies are aimed at providing relief and assistance to poor and deserving people.”

The premier had directed his finance adviser to set up a special cell to review the subsidies provided by the government in various fields and make comprehensive recommendations to enhance their effectiveness.

 

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Husband to pay immediate Mehr in case of second marriage, rules SC

Pakistan

Punjab reports 75 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Must Read

Sindh govt forms committee to keep a close watch on SBCA

Pakistan

PM Imran constitutes 12-member National Coordination Committee on tourism


ARY NEWS URDU