LHC grants one-time permission to Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad on medical grounds

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday gave one-time permission to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad for medical treatment, ARY NEWS reported.

The Lahore High Court in its conditional permission allowed Shahbaz Sharif to go abroad from May 08 to July 05.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

PML-N leader Zubair Umar while commenting on the decision said that if there was no case against Shahbaz Sharif then there are no valid grounds to keep his name on the blacklist.

He said that Shahbaz Sharif has continuously visited abroad for medical treatment. “He has been a target of media trial for years,” Zubair Umar said.

While responding to a question if Shahbaz could prolong his stay abroad like his brother Nawaz Sharif, the PML-N leader said that the legal formalities have not been fulfilled in Nawaz Sharif’s matter.

“Nawaz Sharif will return the day they are fulfilled,” he announced.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on April 14 has granted bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif in assets beyond known sources of income case.

The court granted bail to the opposition leader in National Assembly against the submission of two surety bonds of Rs5 million each.

This is a developing story.

Comments

comments