Shahbaz Sharif undergoes medical examination in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif has undergone a medical examination in Islamabad by a medical team from the PIMS Hospital, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to an initial report prepared by the medical team, the 70-year-old PML-N president has complained regarding a headache and weakness.

“The neurosurgeon has determined a swelling in his muscles,” the medical report said while advising against further traveling as it could increase chances of ache in his backbone. The doctors advised Shahbaz Sharif to take complete rest for a week owing to his current medical condition.

Moreover, the sources further said that the doctors had decided to examine the ratio of iron besides also conducting other blood tests. “The PML-N leader has been advised to undergo serum iron and TIBC tests,” they said.

The incarcerated PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif is currently in Islamabad, where he was shifted from Lahore to cast his vote at National Assembly during the Senate elections.

Mr. Sharif had undergone a similar medical check-up more than a week back at a Lahore jail.

On February 22, an eight-member medical board arrived in Kot Lakhpat Jail to examine the health condition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shahbaz Sharif.

A medical board that also comprises two physicians of Ittefaq Hospital has reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to examine Shehbaz Sharif.

The medical board is being headed by Professor Khalid Mehmood, a professor of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. The board will complete a medical examination of the opposition leaders and prepare its recommendations in light of the reports.

The medical tests related to stomach, CT and MRI scan were earlier conducted.

