Medical board examines Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail: sources

LAHORE: An eight-member medical board has arrived in Kot Lakhpat Jail to examine health condition of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

A medical board which also comprises two physicians of Ittefaq Hospital has reached Kot Lakhpat Jail to examine Shehbaz Sharif.

The medical board is being headed by Professor Khalid Mehmood, a professor of Punjab Institute of Neurosciences. The board will complete medical examination of the opposition leaders and prepare its recommendations in light of the reports.

The medical tests related to stomach, CT and MRI scan were earlier conducted.

On February 3, the Punjab health department had formed a medical board to examine incarcerated Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

Read: AC issues written order regarding medical board for Shehbaz Sharif

The board comprising six government doctors had been constituted on the direction of the accountability court, later, the doctors of Ittefaq Hospital was also added to the team.

Punjab Institute Of Neurosciences (PINS) Prof Khalid Mahmood had been named convener of the board also comprising Prof Saeed Ahmed, Prof Saima Ameer, Prof Rana Adil, Prof Khadija and Dr Abbas Khokhar as its members.

On February 4, the opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had been shifted to a Lahore hospital amid tight security.

He was moved to INMOL Cancer Hospital after he felt unwell. The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz president, who is afflicted with blood cancer, underwent a PET scan at the hospital.

Earlier, the accountability court in Lahore had issued a written order regarding formation of a medical board to examine Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif.

It directed the government to include Sharif’s personal physicians including Arif Khan, Professor Aqeel Bari and Professor Tahir in the medical board.

