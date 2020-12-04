Govt to develop software for registration of unclaimed bodies, LHC told

LAHORE: The concerned authorities have constituted a committee and decided to develop a software for the registration of unclaimed bodies, a government lawyer told the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) heard a case related to the burial of unclaimed dead bodies without carrying out its identification. The petitioner stated that the burial of unclaimed dead bodies without identification is the violation of basic human rights.

It added that the relatives of such persons kept searching for the loved ones besides facing legal complications due to the burial of the unclaimed dead bodies without maintaining any records.

During the hearing, Punjab’s assistant advocate general told the LHC judge that the government has constituted a committee for the registration of unclaimed bodies and its meeting will be held today to finalise the recommendations.

Read: LHC hears plea on identification of unclaimed bodies before burial

He added that software will be developed at earliest for initiating the registration process of unclaimed dead bodies.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing for two weeks after ordering the government to submit a report of the committee.

On November 4, the high court bench consisting of Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi had directed Punjab’s Additional Chief Secretary to hold a meeting with the officials of National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) and other concerned departments and submit a detailed report about the identification of the unclaimed dead bodies before their burial.

