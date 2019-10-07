Liaquat Qaimkhani sent to jail on judicial remand in fake bank accounts case

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court on Monday sent Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) former director-general (DG) parks Liaquat Qaimkhani to the jail on judicial remand, in a fake bank accounts case.

Qaimkhani was presented in the court of Judge Muhammad Bashir over charges of accumulating assets beyond his known sources of income.

At the outset of the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials requested the court to extend the physical remand of the former DG Parks KMC, but the court denied and ordered to send him to jail on judicial remand.

In his arguments, the NAB’s prosecutor said Qaimkhani awarded land of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim through unfair means and the record of the matter was kept in his house, which was recovered by the accountability team, during the raid at his house.

“We have doubt that other record might be concealed in his house”, said and demanded to extend his [Qaimkhani’s] physical remand for further investigations.

But, Judge Muhammad Bashir decided against the NAB’s requested and sent him to jail on judicial remand.

He was taken into custody during a raid in the city’s PECHS Society by a NAB team on charges of awarding fake contracts in his capacity as DG Parks.

Read more: Fake bank accounts case: NAB raids house of former DG parks in Karachi

During the raid, the team had also recovered eight luxury cars, bonds and sophisticated arms in large numbers.

Gold ornaments, key property documents of Karachi and Lahore bungalows, gold buttons and cufflinks were also seized.

The team had also recovered several files of KMC from his house and two lockers of six-feet each.

Comments

comments