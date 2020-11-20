Licence of bus driver booked for playing video game while driving cancelled: spokesperson

KARACHI: The licence of a bus driver who was caught on camera playing a video game while driving a fast-paced passenger bus has been cancelled, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Inspector-General of Motorway Police took notice of the incident after the video went viral.

According to Spokesperson Motorway Police Mehmood Ali Khokhar, a video had gone viral on social media a few days back wherein a bus driver was caught playing a video game as he drove the bus on the busy Karachi motorway. The violation was traced at the Karachi-Larkana route.

The spokesperson said that licence of the driver identified as Babar Khan has been cancelled and the local police will take further action against him.

In the video, the driver can be seen driving the bus at high speed but his attention remained towards the game he was playing on his cellphone.

Mehmood Ali Khokhar urged the masses to inform the motorway police if they found any violation and furthermore teams have been setup for briefings at all bus stops.

The teams will guide the drivers of precautionary measures while driving at the motorway, he added.

