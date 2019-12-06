KARACHI: Early morning light rain in parts of Karachi turned weather pleasant and cold on Friday, ARY News reported.

As per details, light drizzle was reported in the metropolis’s areas of Landhi, Korangi, Malir, Nazimabad, Airport, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and others.

The temperatures dropped down in the city after the light rain. The commuters specially motorcyclists faced problems while going to their offices due to rain.

The met office said that the southern parts of the country will have below normal rainfall.

“Three to four western disturbances are likely to approach during December, which may cause light to moderate rainfall at scattered places of Western, Central and Northern parts of the country”.

The met office has predicted normal precipitation for Sindh province, lower parts of Punjab and coastal areas of Balochistan in winter months.

